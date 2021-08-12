Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT) in the North Central zone, have seized 39,000 litres of diesel packaged in 60 litres each concealed with sawdust in polythene sacks.

The coordinator of JBPT, in the zone, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters disclosed this in Ilorin, Kwara State while briefing newsmen on the seizures made by the team between April and August 20, 2021.

“They (smugglers) have resorted to using sacks to smuggle petroleum products. A team of officers deployed to Lokoja axis of the sector, arrested a truck with registration No. FST 102 XT along Lokoja-Abuja Highway transporting 650 bags of 60 litres each of diesel concealed with sawdust.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While conveying the said goods to Sector 3 headquarters, Ilorin, the truck was involved in an accident around Egbe in Kogi state and the seizing officers had to transfer the goods to another vehicle. The truck and the two suspects were handed over to Egbe Police station in Kogi state,” he stated.

The comptroller said streamline measures, professional skills, uncommon courage and tactical operational strategies adopted by the team had yielded positive results which had led to 82 seizures of different items within the period under review.