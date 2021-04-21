By Abdullahi Olesin. |

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Strike Force in Zone B, Kwara State axis, has intercepted smugglers and seized 513 bags of foreign par boiled rice at Jeunkunnu – Malete area in Moro local government area of the State.

The seized bags of foreign rice is with duty paid value of N22million.

The coordinator of the Strike Force in Zone ‘B’ comprising Kaduna and Kwara States, Deputy Comptroller Olorukooba Aliyu, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Ilorin.

He said the seizures were made possible due to the resilience, commitment and dedication of men and officers of the Service in the zone, who were ably supported by the personnel of Kwara State Area Command.

Aliyu said a team of officers dispatched to the area intercepted two Toyota Canter fully loaded with bags of foreign rice.

He added that a large quantity of foreign parboiled rice yet to be loaded into vehicles was also intercepted following an intelligence report of the activities of economic saboteurs on Jeunkunnu-Malete and Bani axis of Kwara state.

The Customs boss explained that on sighting the officers, the drivers of the two Canter trucks abandoned the vehicles and fled into the bush.

He commended the resilience of the officers who according to him, ensured that all the intercepted contraband items were evacuated to the Command headquarters in Ilorin despite attacks launched on them by the smugglers.

He thanked the Kwara Area Command, the Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT ) and Customs Police for their support as well as that of the Comptroller General of Customs and his mangament team for their tireless support through effective supervision and provision of necessary logistics.