Nigeria Customs Service’s Joint Border Patrol Team (JBPT), North Central Zone, Sector 3, has seized 35 prohibited items with a total duty paid value of N28 million.

The items seized by JBPT include 637 bags of 50kg of foreign parboiled rice, 795 kegs of 25 litres of PMS, 15 units used vehicles and 14 cartons of condense milk.

Others are four cartons of batteries, 14 tin tomatoes paste and three bags of sugar.

The JBPT coordinator in the zone, Comptroller Olugboyega Peters disclosed while briefing newsmen on the activities of his team in Ilorin, Kwara State yesterday.

Peters said smuggling activities have reduced in the zone to about 15 per cent.

He attributed the feat recorded by the JBPT to the “good motivation from the Nigeria Customs Service Management, Office of the National Security Adviser and other sister agencies which has boosted the morale of officers and have kept them in high spirit at all times”.

He said the sector would not be distracted from executing its mandate despite series of attacks on its operatives by smugglers and hoodlums in the course of their duty.

“The sector will continue to dialogue, engage, sensitise and educate the public, particularly the people along the border axis on socioeconomic implications of smuggling,” he added.