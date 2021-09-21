The Federal Operations Unit, zone ‘C’ (FOUC) of the Nigeria Customs Service has seized fake and contraband products worth over N120 million in July and August 2021.

Comptroller Yusuf Lawal who announced this yesterday listed the goods to include 130 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N5,460,000m and 2,181 cartons of foreign cosmetic products without a registration number from the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) valued at N76,335,000 intercepted along the Okada/ Benin express way.

According to him, the cosmetic products include 457 cartons of Simple Sensitive Skin Expert; 790 cartons of facial wash, 232 cartons of Carotone Cream, 574 cartons of various brands of cosmetics and 128 cartons of Revlon Almay Godess Gloss.

The comptroller who urged Nigerians to be wary of fake and smuggled products said that they were not only hazardous to human health but also to the economy of Nigeria.

He added that his men and officers are fully prepared and equipped to combat all nefarious activities of smugglers especially with the festive ember months by the corner.

He commended sister agencies as well as the media and the Comptroller-General, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali, for their hollistic support to the service and pledged to continously checkmate the activities of smugglers in line with his constitutional mandate so as to reduce smuggling in the zone to its barest minimum.