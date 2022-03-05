Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says it seized smuggled items worth over 32 million within the past three weeks.

This was disclosed by the area controller, Joseph Attah, while handing over 723 parcels of cannabis sativa seized by the command to the commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kebbi State Command in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday in line with interagency collaboration.

Comptroller Attah stated that the cannabis with street value of ₦28.9m was seized by officers and men of the command along Kamba-Bunza Road based on credible intelligence.

While reeling out the command’s achievements, Attah said the renewed onslaught against smugglers in the state had started yielding positive results.

“You may recall that shortly after I took over barely three weeks ago, I specifically mentioned fuel and foreign parboiled rice as products my men should keep watchful eyes on. Already our efforts and determination have started yielding results.

“In addition to the 723 parcels of cannabis, we also intercepted and seized 8,850 litres of petrol, 16 bales of second hand clothing and other items with a duty paid value of 32.5m,” he said.

Attah attributed the success to the ongoing reorientation and robust stakeholder engagement in the command since he assumed duty.

He said the patrol teams were being re-orientated with anti-bunkering teams and rapid response squads and the new teams have a mandate to ensure that fuel smugglers do not have a breathing space in the command’s area of jurisdiction.

The area controller, while reiterating the command’s zero tolerance for smuggling of fuel and foreign parboiled rice, allayed the fears of rice farmers in the state.

According to him, the command is ready to encourage rice farmers by putting modalities in place to ensure that the renewed onslaught against fuel smugglers does not affect the farmers who use fuel for irrigation farming.

“The command is only against those who hide under the cover to smuggle fuel,” he said.

Responding, the state commander, NDLEA, Mr. Peter Odaudu, appreciated the Kebbi area command for its synergy with the NDLEA, and assured that his command would dispose of the case in accordance with the law.