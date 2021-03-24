BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN

The Nigeria Customs Service Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone ‘B’ has made various siezures of prohibited goods b and items of Duty Paid Value of

N116, 072,641.13 in two weeks effective between 04 March 2021 to 21 March 2021.

Addressing a press conference where the siezed items were displayed, the Comptroller FOU Zone ‘B’ Al- Bashir Hamisu said a total of 90 siezures were made under the two weeks in and around the zone ‘B’ franchise.

Items siezed include, 905 bags of 50kg parboiled foreign rice valued at N32, 691, 315 DPV, 541 of 25kg jerricans of vegetable oil valued at N35, 737, 783.75 DPV , 138 bales of foreign second hand clothing valued at N20, 613, 232.50 DPV,

30 bags of 20kg foreign rice valued at N361, 230.00 DPV, 30 cartons of foreign tiger battery valued at N1, 181, 057.50 DPV and 21 cartons of foreign spaghetti valued at N124, 850.00 DPV.

Others are 18 cartons of a milky creamer valued at N285, 373.80 DPV, 2 used vehicles valued at N19, 291,296.94 and 4 means of conveyance of the smuggled goods valued at N2,898,961.37 DPV,

15 bags of 50kg foreign refined sugar valued at N396, 352.50 DPV, 15 cartons of foreign tea valued at N396, 352.50 DPV, 14 sacks of foreign second hand shoes valued at N1,045, 598.75 DPV, 12 bundles of foreign used tyres valued at N448, 113.75 DPV.

Other siezed items are 11 cartons of foreign couscous valued at N65,398.16 DPV, 9 bahsof 25kg foreign parboiled rice valued at N162, 553.50 DPV, 8 cartons of foreign basmati valued at N144, 492.00, DPV 1 carton of foreign macaroni valued at N6,721.71 DPV, 4 cartons of foreign condensed milk valued at N63, 416.40 DPV, and 6 bags of fertilizer valued at N158,541.00 DPV.

Comptroller Hamisu said, the FOU under his leadership will ensure that smugglers are pursued under the let go their smuggling activities, while urging them to engage in legitimate businesses or have his men to content with.