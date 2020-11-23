ADVERTISEMENT

BY NONYE EKWENUGO Kaduna

The Nigeria Customs Service CGC Strike Force team zone ‘B’ in compliance with the Comptroller- General’s matching order has made siezures of vehicles and other items worth N139,715,063.00.

Addressing a press conference in Kaduna, the zonal coordinator, Aliyu Olorukoba informed that the arrest was made possible following intelligence gathering and collaboration with sister agencies.

Items siezed from the Borno/Yobe axis include 490 kegs of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 650 cartons of foreign spaghetti worth DPV N8,951,250 and another 100 kegs of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) worth DPV N210,000.

From the Mubi axis 252 kegs of 25 litres of PMS, 14 bags of foreign parboiled rice both worth N1,058,400 DPV. While Kaduna/Zaria axis 79 bags of foreign parboiled rice, one range Rover keep values at N12.6million, three used Volkswagen golf salon cars under detention, six bales and three sadks of second hand clothing and one leg of 25 litres of vegetables oil all valued at N25,508,437 DPV.

From Kano axis, Siezes items include 208 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 268 bales of second hand clothing, 53 kegs of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 35 cartons of mosquito coil, 9 cartons of foreign GIV soap, 3 vehicles under detention and 94 cartons of spaghetti noodles all valued at N24,385,884 DPV.

Katsina axis, items Siezes are 396 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 3 units of golf vehicles, one.used truck and one toyotta corrola, on tyre kept under detention, 107 cartons of various items made up of condensed milk, spaghetti and sweet, 319 bales of second hand clothing, 17 cartons of foreign spaghetti and 20 kegs of 25 litres of vegetables oil worth N67,098,260 DPV.

From the Kebbi axis, one Carina 11 salon car, 35 bales of second hand clothing worth N1,707,000 DPV were equally Siezes while from the Kwara axis, 48 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 18 kegs of 25 litres of PMS and one Mazda model 626 salon car and one motor bike worth N1,852,600 DPV.

Items seized from the Niger axis include 258 cartons of tomato paste, 25 cartons of candy sweet, four cartons of ballons, one carton of cello tape and six tyre tankers (under detention) all worth N5,803,840 while from the Sokoto axis 208 parcel of cannabis sativa and 60 cartons of foreign spaghetti worth N3,163,500 DPV were siezed.

The Zonal coordinator called on smugglers to desist as they are well equipped and motivated to do everything possible within the law to stop smuggling and create conducive environment for legitimate businesses.