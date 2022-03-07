The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has officially announced the suspension of the implementation of Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) valuation policy recently introduced on imported used vehicles.

The suspension according to the circular dated March 7, 2022, and titled, ‘Approval of Grace Period, To Clear Backlog Of Vehicles’ begins from Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Recall that the policy, however, led to an impasse between licenced Customs Agents and the Service, which also led to the shutdown of port activities in the last two weeks.

However, in a circular dated March 7, 2022, with circular number, NCS/T&T/ACG/008/S.100/VOL 111, issued on Monday and exclusively obtained by LEADERSHIP, the service said it has approved one month window to enable the clearing agents clear backlog of vehicles held up in the ports as a result of the strike action.

The circular reads, “Sequel to the recent Customs, stakeholders town hall meeting held in Lagos on the VIN-Valuation, the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC), Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) having listened to public outcry, has graciously approved one month window to enable clearing the backlog of vehicles held up in the ports as a result of the strike action.

“Meanwhile, you are requested to ensure the uniform application of rebates for all vehicles using the correct values for your assessments. The VIN-Valuation protocol is still in operation as reviews and updates are being captured in our system to reflect these adjustments.”

The circular signed by H.K Gummi, Assistant Comptroller General for the Deputy Director General of NCS, directed the affected area controllers to monitor the transition period and ensure manual assessments are in compliance with extant laws of the land.

The letter said, “Area Controllers are expected to monitor this transition period and ensure manual assessments are in full compliance with extant laws. This grace period is for one month, beginning from Tuesday 8 Mar 22.

“You are to bring the contents of this circular to your Officers and the General public for their information and guidance, please.”