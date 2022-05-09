The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), on Monday, vowed to sanction officers of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone C, Owerri, Imo State, for assaulting one of the aides to the governor of Delta state, Samsom Nwachukwu.

In a press statement by the service Public Relations Officer, Timi Bomodi, he said the officer involved and other members of the team from the unit have been withdrawn from patrol duties and currently under administrative investigation at the Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State

He also reassured the general public of the service’s commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens while frowning seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image.

The statement reads, “the attention of the Nigeria Customs Service, has been drawn to a video making the rounds on social media. In it, one of our officers was recorded assaulting an unarmed civilian. This action took place on the Benin – Agbor expressway on Saturday the 7th of May 2022 at about 5.00 pm.

“This officer and other members of that team from FOU Zone ‘C’ have since been withdrawn from patrol duties and are currently under administrative investigation at the NCS Zonal Headquarters Zone ‘C’ Port Harcourt.”

Bomodi, a Deputy Comptroller of Customs, also reassured the general public of NCS commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens, thereby asking law-abiding persons to go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment

“Officers of the Nigeria Customs Service have been trained to carry out their duties with dignity and respect, and are expected to display decorum in all their conduct at all times. Where they fail to carry out their brief as assigned, appropriate sanctions are applied to enforce discipline.

“The NCS would like to reassure the general public of its commitment to the welfare and safety of all citizens and frowns seriously at any act by its personnel capable of misrepresenting its corporate image.

“We ask that all law-abiding persons go about their activities without fear of intimidation or harassment as we work assiduously to bring closure to this unwholesome incident,” he stated.