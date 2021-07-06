The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it has received about 203,497 fresh requests from Nigerians in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

INEC national commissioner and chairman of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said, “As at 7am yesterday, 5th July 2021, one week after the commencement of the exercise, 203,497 eligible Nigerians have completed the online pre-registration as fresh voters.”

Okoye said the figure will rise to 259,713 if applications for voter transfer, requests for replacement of permanent voter cards (PVCs), are updated in the voter information record.

He said the physical or in-person registration was scheduled to commence in all INEC state and local government offices nationwide on Monday, July 19, 2021.

“Eligible Nigerians who wish to register physically and those who have scheduled their appointments to complete their online pre-registration will have the opportunity to do so. Both online pre-registration and the physical registration will go on simultaneously throughout the duration of the CVR,” the statement added.