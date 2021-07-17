The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has adjusted the date of physical registration of voters earlier scheduled for July 19, to Jul 26, 2021.

A statement by the national commissioner and chairman, Voter Education, Festus Okoye yesterday said the commission met yesterday to review the situation and provide clarity on the matter.

Okoye said the commission met with Resident Electoral Commissioners and noted that the commencement of physical registration of voters scheduled for Monday 19th July, 2021 might be affected by public holidays.

He said also facing the prospect of interruption of their registration schedules are some of the online registrants who had scheduled their appointments for the completion of their registrations on dates likely to clash with the same public holidays.

“Online registrants that have scheduled appointments from 19th July 2021 to 23rd July 2021 will have their appointments rescheduled.

“It is important to emphasise that this Continuous Voter Registration will take place over a period of one year.” He also assured all Nigerians that no citizen eligible to register as a voter would be left behind.

