Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said over one million Nigerians have registered online for the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

This came four weeks after the electoral body commenced the online pre-registration of voters on 28th June 2021.

On state-by-state distribution, a total of 259,450 new applications came from Osun State, making it the state with the highest new registrants.

INEC national commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja said “physical or in-person registration begins today, Monday 26th July 2021 at our 811 State and Local Government Area offices nationwide.”

Okoye said the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5%) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

For physical registration, he said the exact locations of the designated centres have already been uploaded to our website and social media platforms.

He said, “For further details, citizens are encouraged to contact our State offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication.”

Okoye said Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at those centres based on scheduled appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further noted that both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on 30th June 2022 to enable the Commission to clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 General Election