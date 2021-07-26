The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Monday, said over one million Nigerians have registered for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise online.

This is coming four weeks after the electoral body commenced the online pre-registration of voters on June 28, 2021.

On the state-by-state distribution, a total of 259,450 new applications came from Osun State, making it the state with the highest new registrants.

INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who disclosed this in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja said, “physical or in-person registration begins today, Monday 26th July 2021 at our 811 State and Local Government Area offices nationwide.”

Okoye said the distribution by age still shows that 740,063 (or 73.5%) are young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34.

For physical registration, he said the exact locations of the designated centres have already been uploaded to the INEC website and social media platforms.

He said, “For further details, citizens are encouraged to contact our State offices through the dedicated telephone numbers provided in the uploaded publication.”

Okoye said Nigerians who pre-registered online can now complete their registration at the centres based on scheduled appointments.

“In addition, other Nigerians who prefer to register physically/in-person can now do so at those centres,” he said.

He further noted that both online pre-registration and physical/in-person registration will continue simultaneously until the suspension of the CVR)exercise on July 30, 2022 to enable the Commission clean up the data and compile the voters’ register for the 2023 general election.

“The right to vote begins with the registration of voters. Thus, as we enter the next phase of the CVR exercise, we once again appeal to all citizens who wish to register to approach any of the Commission’s State or Local Government Area offices nationwide to do so.

“Once again, we wish to remind citizens that the ongoing registration does not include those already registered as voters. The current exercise is only open to Nigerians who are 18 years and above who have not registered before. It is an offence under the Electoral Act for any citizen to register more than once,” Okoye added.