The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has partnered with the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS) to lessen the shortage of manpower in forensic personnel across the country.

This was the highlight of discussions when the director general, NITDA, Mallam Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, received his counterpart, the Commandant, NISS, Alhaji Saheed Adeleke, on courtesy visit at the agency’s corporate headquarters.

Shortage of manpower in forensic expert has been described as one of the challenges mitigating against curbing the menace of cyber attacks.

Abdullahi, in his welcome address, applauded the commandant of NISS and his management team for taking the initiative to seek collaboration with NITDA in making Nigeria a better and safer place to live.

The DG stated that, most government and private processes are prone to hacks and cyber attacks, and that it has become imperative to improve on capacity building for security agencies and private outfits to produce more forensic experts in combating these crimes.

According to the NITDA DG, “the trending COVID-19 pandemic has forced the digitization of processes and disrupts the normal way of life globally. This has led to increase in cyber attacks and crime waves, necessitating collaborative efforts of relevant organ of government to ensure safe, secure and digitally safe country.”

Abdullahi believes that the two organisations have what it takes to proffer strategic initiatives which will help in safeguarding the lives and properties of all citizens of Nigeria as well as the sustainability of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS).

On his part, Adeleke, earlier stated that the institute is currently running its 14th series flagship programme which has 66 participants undergoing various courses from agencies, such as, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Customs Service, Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and many others.