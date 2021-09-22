Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin has sentenced Oyekan Adedoyin, who claimed to be a prince from Kosofe local government area of Lagos State to six months imprisonment for offences bordering on cybercrime.

Oyekan, 25, was jailed alongside Oni Oluwaferanmi who hails from Ilesha, Osun State.

The duo were prosecuted on separate charges by the Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

They pleaded guilty when the charges were read to them.

Upon their pleas, counsel to the EFCC, Andrew Akoja, led witnesses to review the facts of the two cases. The witnesses who are operatives of the Commission narrated how the defendants were arrested based on credible intelligence.

The prosecution tendered items recovered from the defendants at the point of arrest, including phones, laptops and fraudulent messages printed from the defendants’ email addresses, which the court admitted in evidence.

Delivering judgment on the cases, Justice Oyinloye said that the court had carefully evaluated all the material evidence placed before it, the plea of guilt and the uncontroverted testimonies of the prosecution witnesses. He held that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt

Consequently, he convicted and sentenced the defendants.

The judge sentenced Oyekan to six months imprisonment with an option of fine of N150,000.

In the same vein, Justice Oyinloye sentenced Oni to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of N350,000.