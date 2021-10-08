Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has inaugurated an incident response facility aimed at addressing cases of cybercrimes, protecting telecoms’ infrastructure and encouraging increased participation in the nation’s digital economy.

The NCC Centre for Computer Security Incident Response is the commission’s industry-specific intervention, whose objectives are aligned to the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) published by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The NCPS requires each sector to establish a computer incident response team and provides requisite services to the stakeholders and players within each sector.

The overall mandate of the NCC-CSIRT is to ensure continuous improvement of processes and communication frameworks to guarantee secure and collaborative exchange of timely information while responding to cyber threats within the sector.

At the commissioning of the project in Abuja, the minister of communications and digital economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, described the centre as a strategic step in boosting cybersecurity in Nigeria and commended the board of NCC and Danbatta-led management of the Commission for ensuring successful implementation of the project.

Pantami noted that the commissioning of the facility marks an important milestone in the telecommunications industry in Nigeria, and described it as a significant measure in the support of national efforts at protecting the information and communication technology infrastructure in the country.

In his address at the event, the executive vice chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said considering the increasing growth in Internet usage, especially as a consequence of the outbreak of the pandemic, the commission observed a rise in cyber incidents and criminal activities.

“Thus, the commission recognises that with the borderless nature and pervasiveness of these incidents, relentless and concerted attention is required to protect Internet users as well as the Critical National Information Infrastructure and ensure they are resilient”, Danbatta said.

Meanwhile, the national security adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), who was represented at the event by Brigadier General, Samad Akesode, acknowledged the establishment of NCC CSIRT as a clear demonstration of the Commission’s resolve to join hands with the Federal Government in mitigating any risk that will emanate as the country embraces advanced technology to facilitate digital transformation in the country.

Monguno said by establishing the CSIRT, the NCC had taken a step that could only be described as impeccable and timely, and in conformity with the highest standards and international best practices which aligns with the requirement of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015.”