The executive vice chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has stated that the Commission is irrevocably committed to boosting the nation’s digital economy through responsive regulations.

Danbatta gave this assurance at the Commission‘s 2021 Annual Cybersecurity conference, organised in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) which took place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja recently.

The theme of the event was “Building Trust in the Digital Economy through Cybersecurity and Sensitization on the Implementation of the National Cybersecurity policy and Strategy (NCPS).“

Represented by NCC’s executive commissioner, Stakeholder Management (ECSM), Adewolu Adeleke, the EVC said the commission will continue to be at the forefront of ensuring sound cybersecurity culture built on people, process and technology to bolster digital economy in Nigeria.

Emphasising the centrality of information sharing with stakeholders, Danbatta urged telecom consumers and the public to take advantage of NCC’s pervasive communications campaign planned to create awareness and sensitize the public about the wiles of cyber criminals.

“Our various cybersecurity awareness initiatives and campaigns are helping the public to understand the risks in digital space and how to reduce the vulnerabilities that adversaries can benefit from. Our collective resolve is to continuously boost trust and confidence in our digital economy by ensuring adherence to sound cybersecurity culture and hygiene, internally and with external partners as well as stakeholders,” the EVC said.

He explicated on the increasing dynamics in the digital space by informing the audience that the Commission recognizes the importance of ensuring and instituting appropriate cybersecurity measures to derive meaningful gains from the emergent digital economy.