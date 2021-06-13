Nigeria’s Cycling Team dominated Africa and rated top-three in five different categories in the new Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rankings for the month of May.

Advertisements





Nigeria ranked second best country for Men Junior sprint behind South Africa and ahead of 3rd placed Egypt, while the country also placed 3rd in the ranking for Men Junior 1km Time Trial.

In women’s category, Nigeria ranked 3rd behind Russia and Germany in junior sprint. The country placed second in Women Junior Time Trial and also retained second spot in the junior team sprint.

The icing on the cake was Nigeria placing first in Africa and 6th in the world in the women’s elite team sprint ranking.

Nigeria was also first in Africa and 7th in the world in the women’s elite team pursuit while in women’s elite time trial, Nigeria ranked 1st in Africa and 9th in the world.

The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) Giandomenico Massari while reacting to the new rankings said that the country’s current rise in the world rankings was as a result of accumulated points gathered from 2019 to date and reward for hard work.

“We must acknowledge the performance of the athletes, coaches and the officials, their sacrifices over the years is what has put Nigeria in the top ranks of the world list and the best in Africa”.