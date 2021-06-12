The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria (CFN) Giandomenico Massari said the federation have started plans to ensure Nigeria’s qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France.

Massari in a chat with newsmen in Abuja said that while the country’s flag wouldn’t be flying at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan next month, assured Nigerians that the federation is working hard to ensure the nation’s representation in France.

“We started late for the preparation of this year Olympic Games, because the Velodrome was handled over to federation during the 2018 National Sports Festival, we couldn’t gather enough points to seal our qualification for the Tokyo Olympic Games. But we have started plans to ensure our qualification to France in 2024”.

He further revealed that the country’s current rise in the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) world rankings was as a result of accumulated points gathered from 2019 to date.

“We must acknowledge the performance of the athletes, coaches and the officials, their sacrifices over the years is what has put Nigeria in the top ranks of the world list and the best in Africa”.

It should be noted that, in the latest Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rankings for the month of May 2021. Nigeria is rated top-3 in five different categories.

Nigeria ranked second in the Nation ranking for Men Junior sprint behind South Africa and ahead of 3rd placed Egypt, while the country also placed 3rd in the ranking for Men Junior 1km Time Trial.

In women’s category, Nigeria ranked 3rd behind Russia and Germany in junior sprint. The country placed second in Women Junior Time Trial and also retained second spot in the junior team sprint.

The icing on the cake was Nigeria placing first in Africa and 6th in the world in the women’s elite team sprint ranking.

Nigeria was also first in Africa and 7th in the world in the women’s elite team pursuit while in women’s elite time trial, Nigeria ranked 1st in Africa and 9th in the world.