Ogun State government yesterday took delivery of medical equipment worth N194million from the government of Czech Republic.

The equipment included 15 ICU beds, an incubator, children cribs, a generator and a phototherapy machine.

Handing over the equipment, the Czech Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, Marek Skolil, to the state governor, Dapo Abiodun in his office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, expressed his home government’s delight to support and partner twith he state government, particularly in the area of health development.

Skolil said the Czech government is concerned about how Nigeria, being the centerpiece of the regional architecture of the African continent, was not developing not only in terms of infrastructure, but also in terms of human and social well-being.

The ambassador, who noted his country’s industrial development, mechanisation of agriculture and the health sector, commended the state government for the role it played during the global pandemic.

While also noting that the Czech government was bringing an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) center into Ogun, he expressed belief that the center would help the state government to further develop its healthcare sector.

In his remark, Governor Dapo Abiodun commended the Czech Republic for donating the ICU Unit beds, incubator, children cribs, a generator and a phototherapy machine to the state.

“I am glad that at a time when we needed you the most, you chose to support us as a state and a country by extension.

“I want to personally appreciate that gesture of donating fifteen ICU beds, an incubator, children cribs, a generator and a phototherapy machine to us in Ogun State, we appreciate your kind gesture, the equipment is estimated at $47,000; this donation is deeply appreciated,” the governor said.

Abiodun, while also calling for collaborations in the area of engineering and air surveillance from the Czech Government, said his administration since it came on board had been able to remove all forms of administration bottlenecks, through business-friendly policies.