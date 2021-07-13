The Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has again applauded the excellent performance of Nigerian male basket ball team, D’Tigers on a second straight win against the 4th seeded Argentine side on Monday.

The Nigerian team beat Argentine team by a 23-point margin (94-71) to record another major upset in three days.

“Our players showed up for business and took care of business. Their performance in just these two games signpost the future of basketball in Nigeria.

”I salute and commend their patriotism and the courage and confidence they have brought to the game. You continue to make Nigeria proud,” Dare said.

Meanwhile, D Tigress are expected to continue their warmup games for the Olympics on Wednesday in Vegas when they take on Australia in another pre-Olympics match under the

tutelage of Col Amedu and Coach Otis.