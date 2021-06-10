DAAR Communications PLC, owners and operators of the African Independent Television (AIT), Ray Power FM, and Faaji Radio, has threatened to file a suit challenging the directive by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) on the suspension of usage of Twitter by all media houses.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by DAAR Communications, the media outfit chief executive officer, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, said the media outfit will challenge the NBC directive on the suspension of Twitter in court once the strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria is over.

The statement said while AIT, Raypower and Faaji Radio have suspended the use of their Twitter handles, they believe NBC violated their rights.

“DAAR Communications PLC is strong-willed to challenge the National Broadcasting Commission directive on the suspension of Twitter as announced by the federal government.

“We, therefore, regret to inform our teeming viewers and audiences that in compliance with the directive by the NBC following the federal government’s suspension of Twitter operations in Nigeria, that we are henceforth and with immediate effect suspending the use of Twitter to disseminate information and to gather newsworthy information and opinions from the platform.

“We will seek to challenge this directive in court as soon as the courts resume and will be guided by judicial interpretation of this directive going forward,” the statement said.

Recall that NBC had, in a statement on Monday, directed all broadcast stations all over the nation to suspend their access and patronage of Twitter and stop using it as a source of news.

Besides, the directive also demands they deactivate their Twitter accounts.

This followed the ban of Twitter operations in Nigeria by the federal government over the use of the platform for “activities that are capable of undermining the corporate existence of Nigeria.”