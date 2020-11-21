BY DUSTAN AGHEDO, Lagos

Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has Nigerian born British Tinuke’s Orbit (aka Tinuke Oyediran) for inscribed her name on the global map by breaking and setting two new Guinness World Records for most cartwheels on roller skates and most 360 degree spins on e-skates.

She earned the feat in celebration of Guinness World Records Day 2020 where she recorded 30 cartwheels on roller skates in one minute and the most spins on e-skates in the same minute with 70 spins.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old professional skating teacher set herself on this accomplishment following the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as she practiced once a week in her journey to achieving the cartwheel motion, and relying on her inner thighs to be able to achieve the 360-degree spin trick.

Obviously excited by her laudable milestone, the circus performer, Tinuke said, “Achieving both of these records has made my lockdown dreams a reality. For anyone who has struggled with lockdown like I did, setting yourself a challenge really can help you get through and I encourage everyone to just go for it. I never thought I would be standing here now with two Guinness World Records titles at the end of this year so I’m so pleased that the practice paid off.”

Tinuke described her cartwheel record as ‘hardcore’ due as it relies on her having amazing upper body strength.

In a congratulatory message to the aerialist the chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted, “Congrats Tinuke. Proudly Nigerian.”