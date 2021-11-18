DafriBank Chairman and Founder Xolane Ndhlovu who is well known for his renowned philanthropy has again become a trending topic after he donated the sum of N1.5 million as support for an educational project meant for sponsorship of 200 African young tech students to a workshop.

Ndhlovu’s N1.5m was complemented by Afrobeat producer and influencer, Don Jazzy to complete the N3 million needed for the take-off of the process. Unfortunately, though, there has been a bit of controversy about the initiator of the project sexual shenanigans with female applicants to the training.

In addition, the Bank CEO also joined the rich and influential friends of Afrobeat singer David Adeleke better known as Davido to donate millions to his Wema Bank account ahead of his forthcoming birthday.

Xolane Ndhlovu posted the evidence of payment on his social media handles, @xolanendhlovu, on Instagram and Twitter, accompanied with the message: “I hope I’m not late? Well, Anambra money never late oo. 3M@Davido. Thanks for the good music.”

Xolane Ndhlovu joined other celebrities and billionaires such as Obi Cubana, Femi Otedola, E-Money, Oba Elegushi and a host of others who donated a minimum of one million naira to the Aye singer when he called out all his wealthy friends on November 17 asking them for N1 million naira each to his Bank account as his birthday gift.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ndhlovu’s starring role in the Davido million-naira birthday craze did not come as surprise to many.

The Nigerian-South African billionaire, investor and philanthropist’s name has been a recurrent item as far as acts of generosity across the continent since 2020 when he made a donation of 500, 000 rand to the Covid-19 fund of the South Africa government.