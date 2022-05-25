Dahiru, Soba Get Bauchi, Kaduna PDP Senatorial Ticke

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna And Kamal Ibrahim, Bauchi

Hon. Garba Dahiru Salanken has defeated a former chief of staff to thf Bauchi State governor, Dr Ladan Salihu, to become the PDP senatorial candidate of Bauchi South for the 2023 general elections.

Dahiru said his victory is an act of God and called on his rivals to work with him for the victory of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

In Kaduna State, a former member of the House of Representatives from Soba Federal constituency, Khalid Ibrahim Soba, emerged the winner of Kaduna North Senatorial District at the PDP primary election. He was returned unopposed. He was returned by delegates from eight local government areas of Zone One in the state.

The returning officer of the election, Prof Banake Sambo, said Soba scored 257 votes and “having satisfied the election requirements and scored the highest number of votes, I hereby announce Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha as the winner of the PDP Senatorial primary election in Zone one of Kaduna state.”

After the exercise, Soba expressed gratitude to the electorates and urged them to team up to ensure the the ruling party’s defeat next year.