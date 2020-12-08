By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Dakkada Football Club have been charged to allow God take the center-stage of all their endeavours in the upcoming 2020/2021 football season.

The District Pastor of the Apostolic Church Nigeria, Afaha Oku District, Uyo, Pastor Okon Harrison, gave the charge on Sunday, during a special thanksgiving service organized at the instance of the Uyo-based club to commit the 2020/21 league season to God.

The service which featured special prayers, thanksgiving, praise and worship, was attended by all the players, coaches, ad-hoc and management staff members as well as friends of Dakkada Football Club.

In his sermon, Pastor Okon noted that, “God does not forsake all those who diligently seek Him like Dakkada Football Club have done today and enjoined them to call onto God at the beginning of everything they set out to do throughout the new football season.”

While making prophetic declarations for the club ahead of the new season, Pastor Okon also blessed them and offered special intercessory prayers.

On his part, the Chairman of Dakkada Football Club, Coach Aniedi Dickson, appreciated God for standing by the team all through the rigours of last season and described the club as God’s special project.

“Last season, we crisscrossed the length and breadth of this country to execute matches including volatile regions of insecurity but God stood by us because we also committed last season into His Hands. This is why we have come here again today to also commit the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria football league season into the almighty Hand of God and we trust He will not fail us”, Mr. Dickson added.

Coach Dickson commended the governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel for being a reliable supporter of the club and appreciated the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko for offering his team the enabling working environment and “robust relationship” to thrive and pledged to work assiduously with all facets of the club to bring glory to the state in the upcoming season.

Dakkada FC would be away to neighbours, Akwa United, on Match Day One when the new NPFL season gets underway.