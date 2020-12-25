By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) side Dakkada Football Club has unveiled Danlami Kwasau as head coach ahead of the commencement of the 2020/21 NPFL season.

The Kaduna-born, former FC Taraba, Kada City and Delta Force gaffer takes over from Coach Caleb Esu whose contract expired at the end of last season and was not renewed by the club.

Speaking during a brief unveiling ceremony which was also used to present to the public Dakkada’s new home and away kits, at the Conference Room of the Nest of Champions, in Uyo, yesterday, the Chairman of Dakkada Football Club, Coach Aniedi Dickson, expressed delight at being able to secure the services of the “experienced football tactician” and urged him to bring his technical and tactical savvy to the fore in the discharge of his duties in order to bring glory to the football club in the upcoming 2020/2021 Nigeria football league season.

Dickson who noted that the move was made so as to fortify the technical department of the team also posited that the new Head Coach will be given the “free hand” to operate and solicited the support of relevant stakeholders from within and outside the state to enable him succeed on his new assignment.

According, the Senior Special Assistant (Sports) to the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Elder Paul Bassey, who represented the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko, during the ceremony, enjoined the new head coach to leverage the warmth and hospitality which the state presents to succeed and advised him to run an all-inclusive tenure.

In his response, Coach Danlami said he was ready to immediately hit the ground running at his new job and pledged to work assiduously with members of his new technical crew to churn out positive on-and-off-the-field results.

Coach Danlami will be assisted by Coach Lawrence Kingsley, Coach Wisdom Etuk, Coach Sunday Etefia and Coach Otobong Ekanem.

Kwasau’s technical ability will be put to test in Qua Iboe derby when Dakada FC clash with Akwa United at the Nest of Champions stadium in Uyo during the opening day of the NPFL season on Sunday December 27.