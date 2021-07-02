Immediate past director-general of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Dakuku Peterside, has said the government alone cannot achieve the vision of a vibrant Blue Economy sector.

During the inauguration of the Blue Economy Private Sector Coordinating Group yesterday, Peterside said the responsibility of optimising the benefits of the Blue Economy is a shared responsibility between the government, private sector, civil society, communities, professionals and other actors.

He asserted that everything about the Blue Economy is collaboration.

The group is a private sector-driven initiative that aims to bring the Blue Economy advocacy for sustainable development to the front burner of government and the organised private sector.

Peterside said robust partnership by all actors has proven to be the master key to unlocking the line benefits of sustainable development of the Blue Economy.

According to him, “The private sector is uniquely positioned to market the potential and attract investments to the Blue Economy sector and create limitless opportunities for us especially in employment, protection of our communities and wealth creation.

“The Blue Economy is a new frontier that requires more understanding and further studies on how to integrate all sub sectors.

“Professionals and private sector players are better suited to lead the research and advocacy. It is time to set a coherent National agenda for the nation to benefit from our coastal endowment.”

He said the group exists to drive collaboration and integration, promote the sector, and champion a coordinated approach to the pursuit of the Blue Economy agenda.