The minister of Transport, Mr Rotimi Ameachi has gave the assurance that the Dala Dry port will be fully ready for operation this month.

Amaechi stated this during an assessment of the Port at the weekend, stating that the pace at which the work is being executed is encouraging.

He said so far everything needed for the actualisation of the port operation was on ground.

“It is visible to commence operation in this port within a couple of weeks. Projects such as the access road will be quarantined within seven days,” the Minister said adding that the administrative block was fully completed stating that what remain is the process of air conditioning as well as the partitioning and the staking area is ready for use because it’s ready for the past six month,” he said.

Speaking earlier the executive secretary/ chief executive officer Nigeria Shippers Council, Mr Emmanuel Jime said the completion of the dry port solely depends on when the minister is staging a come back in March this year.

