As part of the activities to announce its readiness to take-off later in the year, the Dala Inland Dry Port has unveiled its logo and theme.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Abuja, the minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi said: “I feel highly honoured to be here to speak at the unveiling of the theme and logo of the summit as well as to deliver a speech on ‘Transportation and the Prospects of the Dala Inland Dry Port as an Investment Target’.

“It is also important to state that Kano as the commercial capital of northern Nigeria with huge agricultural products for exports is well documented. Permit me to say that a state with sizable number of textiles and agro-allied industries, a motor assembly plant, hides and skin industries and several manufacturing plants deserves an Inland Dry Port.”

Speaking further, the minister said:

“You may wish to recall that the Inland Dry Port Projects was conceived as part of federal government’s ports reform programme designed to among others; decongest the seaports, while also taking shipping and port services closer to importers and exporters in the hinterland.

“Subsequently, in March, 2006 the Federal Executive Council granted approval for the establishment of these critical transport infrastructures at chosen locations across the country & concessioned them to private sector operators on Public Private Partnership (PPP) using the Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) model. Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano, was among the six IDPs approved and was concessioned to Messrs Dala Inland Dry Port Nigeria Limited.

“ It is imperative to inform you that the federal government is committed to link all approved Dry Ports with rail lines for optimum utilization and efficiency. In this regard, the Dala Inland Dry Port in Zawachiki would be given the necessary attention by considering possible options to align the facility with the Lagos-Kano Standard Gauge Rail line under construction, apart from the Narrow Gauge Line already in existence.

“I wish to call on Shippers, investors and port users to take full advantage of this investment opportunity to patronize Dala Inland Dry Port for export and import cargoes through this facility.”

Also speaking, Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje said: “This project was conceived over 20 years ago but did not go beyond paperwork. When we came in, we decided to give it political will and we discussed and we were requested to provide an enabling environment which was absolutely necessary.

“We have spent more than N2.7billion for access road, fencing of the whole site, provision of water, electricity, security around the area. So, we are happy that the project has taken off in earnest.

We assure you that if Dala is declared port of origin and destination, we will not be serving the state of Kano alone, we are extending discussion with the Republic of Niger, Chad, Northern Cameroon, Republic of Central Africa and they have all agreed to utilize this facility.

“There is no option than to develop this dry port because Lagos is highly congested and we have to decongest Lagos in order to make business easy. “