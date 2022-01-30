Nigerian troops have closed the only relatively safe highway that leads into Biu local government area of Borno State from Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, following a series of attacks and kidnappings on the route by Boko Haram insurgents.

A credible source disclosed to LEADERSHIP Sunday that the terrorists struck again last week when some special security operatives deployed at Buni Gari had gone out on a clearout patrol in the axis.

Though it was learnt that a station of the Nigerian Police and a military base at the area were razed during a recent attack. LEADERSHIP Sunday could not confirm the number of casualties recorded by troops at press time.

While some residents of the area said that the military is denying the people access to the road, the Nigerian Army has been circumspect about providing information on the reasons behind the road closure.

When LEADERSHIP Sunday contacted the director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Onyema Nwachukwu for clarification, he said he was unaware of the development, promising to make findings.

But when he was contacted for a second time, the army spokesman said it was not a matter he could speak about.

However, an army spokesperson in Yobe said the military had not sealed off the road, suggesting only that there was a big occasion at the axis yesterday.

Lt. Kennedy Anyawu, the assistant director of Army Public Relations who made the clarification yesterday, said the event and subsequent traffic could be the reason for the temporary closure.

It is, however, not yet clear how long the closure will last, but motorists said they were stopped from plying the route since the evening of penultimate Wednesday, after the kidnapping of some passengers.

During last week’s attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying some of security equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers. Bur the troops on ground still came out and engaged them.

Shortly after the abductions, the Yobe State Police Command confirmed the abduction of Babagana Kachalla, an assistant headmaster, Central Primary School, Buni Yadi, and some others by gunmen in Madiya Village, Gujba Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Dungus Abdulkarim, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Sunday in Damaturu, Yobe State capital.

Abdulkarim, an assistant superintendent of police, listed the other kidnap victims to include Abubakar Barma, Haruna Barma, Modu Bukar and Hajiya Gana.

He said the incident, which occurred at about 8:20am on Tuesday, was reported to the divisional police station in the area by one Mala Boyema at about 10:37am. The spokesman said that Mr Boyema luckily escaped the abduction carried out by heavily armed insurgents when he ran into their roadblock in Madiya.

According to him, the assistant headmaster, Babagana Kachalla Gana, was later released by the suspected Boko Haram members.

Another resident of Buni Yadi said the kidnap victims included Mallam Bah’ana, Mallam Murwana and Haruna Barma Mutai, one of the senior professional staff members of the Department of Public Building in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in the state.

The attacks and kidnappings have followed a pattern on the same highway since July 2021 when two military personnel were kidnapped alongside an official of the Yobe State government, Ali Shehu, who was travelling with a friend simply identified as Mustapha.

The two military personnel, Oyediran Adedotun and Bello Abubakar, were publicly executed two days after their abduction, while Ali Shehu and Mustapha were not released until November 2021.

Again, in December 2021, Boko Haram fighters abducted 20 policemen from a police station at Buni Yadi. All 20 were, however, rescued days later after military raids on the terrorists.

Since last week’s abductions, soldiers and policemen have battled to prevent Boko Haram terrorists from attacking the Buni Gari-Buni Yadi axis of Gujba, the 135km-long road, which is the only safe route linking Maiduguri and Damaturu.

Though reasons behind the military’s decision to close down the road have not been made clear, Leadership Sunday learnt from reliable sources that Makza, a boundary village between Borno and Yobe state, was attacked last year.

A military source told our correspondent on Friday that the ban on vehicular movement on the Damaturu-Biu Road had been extended to Potiskum, a town in Yobe, which is about 235km away from Maiduguri.

Confirming the road closure, a commercial cab driver who normally plies the route, Ali Bature, told our reporter by telephone that “we have stopped loading passengers because the soldiers have closed the road, which makes it impossible for us to travel in or out of the town.”

He said securing roads would ensure the restoration of economic activities in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states, adding that incessant attacks on roads were disturbing and worrisome, as many were reported to have been kidnapped and even killed.

“This unfortunate situation has threatened the socio-economic activities in Gujba and Damaturu, the state capital. It has forced many people to remain in fear and despair whenever they wake up or travel along this road,” he stated.

While acknowledging the efforts of the military and other security agencies against the terrorists, he urged them to do more by securing the only road to Biu in Borno State, from Yobe.

“The military and other security agencies should repel terrorists’ attacks by chasing them out from their hideouts,” he pleaded.

One businessman who spoke with LEADERSHIP Sunday appealed to the federal government to adequately equip the troops to sustain the fight against Boko Haram terrorists in the North East region before the 2023 forthcoming general elections.

407 Killed In 72 Attacks On Chibok, 110 Girls Unaccounted For – Union

Meanwhile, the Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA) said yesterday that 407 people have been killed in 72 attacks that took place in Chibok community since 2012.

According to the association, about 110 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped in 2014 are still unaccounted for.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Labour House, Abuja, the national president of KADA, Duda Ndirpaya Iliya, who called on the federal government to save the town’s rwsidents from total annihilation by Boko Haram members, said 332 people have been abducted with over 20 churches burnt.

“Save the Chibok Community, an ethnic nationality, from total annihilation by the Boko Haram terrorists. This is because since the mass abduction of our 276 daughters in April, 2014, wherein 57 escaped (on their own), we still have 110 of them still unaccounted for.

“The parents and the community have continued to be subjected to persistent and sustained attacks, killings, abductions, maiming, arson and other myriads of criminality without adequate government protection. Chibok has been for all intents and purposes abandoned to its own devices by all layers of government in Nigeria,” the group said.

“Right from late 2012 up to this time, the statistics of the state of damage and destruction of lives and property inflicted on the community presents a worrisome and pathetic picture: Number of attacks: over 72; persons killed: over 407; persons abducted: over 332; Houses/businesses burnt: unquantifiable; churches burnt: over 20; vehicles stolen: many; grains burnt or destroyed: unquantifiable,” Iliya said while giving details of some of the specific attacks and their aftermath as an annexure.

“From late 2018 to date, the frequency of attacks and level of destruction have escalated and are simply alarming. Just this year (2022) alone, Kautikari (second largest town in Chibok area) was attacked on January 14 with five girls abducted, three persons killed, many houses and churches burnt, etc.

“In sustaining their carnage, Piyemi, another big town in Chibok area, was attacked on January 20 with 19 persons (mostly girls) abducted and one person, the vigilante leader, beheaded. The town was practically razed to the ground and virtually all the recently harvested agricultural produce completely burnt or looted.

“Chibok is predominantly an agrarian community and the whole year’s harvests have been lost to these sustained and targeted attacks posing serious food security concerns in the community.”

He calked on all well-meaning Nigerians and the president, in particular, to rise up to the occasion and urgently save Chibok people from total annihilation and starvation, the group said.

KADA called on the government to look for support to synergize with the security forces in confronting the menace so as to end the sustained carnage on the people.

“By doing so, we expect our remaining 110 daughters abducted in 2014 and numerous others subsequently abducted at different times to be brought back to us. We appeal to the federal government to immediately set up IDP camps in Chibok town and provide Chibok with a skill acquisition centre so as to avoid imminent hunger/starvation in Chibok.

“We request the federal government to order deployment of more military personnel as well as better arms to Chibok to halt the continuous attacks on the community. We also appeal to our action governor to do more in organising and helping our people in securing our state in general and Chibok in particular.”

The Chibok community group, however, consoled with the Nigerian Army theater command, Maiduguri, for the loss of gallant soldiers including Brigadier General B. K. Zirkushu who lost their lives in Askira protecting the people against the invading terrorists on November 13, 2021.