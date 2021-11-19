Dana Air has introduced flights from Lagos to Asaba as part of its strategic route expansion drive of the airline.

According to the spokesman of Dana Air, Kingsley Ezenwa, the airline will also commence Asaba, Abuja flights and increase frequencies on other destinations soon.

‘’We are expecting an aircraft fresh from maintenance abroad soon and with this increased capacity, we would introduce Asaba to Abuja flights and increase frequencies across our destinations,” he stressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Stating that the airline have a gradual route expansion programme and intends to follow it through, he added that, the introduction of Asaba flights is strategic and as always, we will be offering reliable options to its guests, providing them best and affordable fares while ensuring that they continue to fly as safe and as seamless as possible.