BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

The Gombe State government through Gombe Geographical Information System (GOGIS), has commenced clamping down on business premises in the state, over default in the payment of land rent.

The director general of GOGIS, Dr. Kabiru Usman Hassan, said the moves has become imperative to ensure revenue generation.

He said some financial institutions and filling stations were sealed in the state, to ensure compliance with payment of land rent.

Hassan told journalists that about N15 million ground rent debt are being owed by the facilities visited in one day.

He said it has become imperative to implement what is being done in the office, by recovering ground rent debts.

Hassan lamented that, for so many years, many had defaulted in paying land rent.

“We have served them notice and several reminders. All the places we sealed we have served notices. According to law, we are supposed to be talking of withdrawal of right of occupancy and reallocate same property to another prospective buyers but the governor was just magnanimous enough to caution against it.

“I as a pioneer director general of GOGIS, wish to leave an enduring legacy for my successor, I am a complete Gombe patriot, I won’t compromise, I am even ready to die for my state” the GOGIS boss said.