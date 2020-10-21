Dana Air said it will be supporting the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#26) scheduled to hold from the 26th to 27th of October 2020, in Abuja and the Lagos Office of the Nigerian Economic Summit group.

Themed: ‘’Building Partnerships for Resilience,’’ the 26thNigerian Economic Summit, which is jointly organised by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (FMFBNP) and the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, will convene national and global policy makers, business leaders, development partners and subnational governments, businesses and civil society,.

The idea not only to chart a path to recovery but also build resilience for our country’s economy, households and businesses in the new world order.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dana Air, airlines are the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, but this has not diminished their commitment towards the growth and positioning of the Nigerian economy.

As partner airline, Dana Air is also offering complimentary and discounted tickets to delegates and officials among other support towards the success of the summit.