President Muhammad Buhari yesterday sent a delegation of four ministers to condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over the death of Magajin Garin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba.

Buhari was represented by the ministers of justice, aviation, water resources and police affairs, Abubakar Malami (SAN), Hadi Sirika, Suleiman Hussaini Adamu and Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi respectively.

The managing director of Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), Alhaji Buhari Bature and Malam Muhammad Mamman Daura, son of President Buhari’s nephew were also on the delegation.

Earlier yesterday, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State and the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, condoled with the people and government of state over the passage of the Sokoto prince.

Those who also visited state to commiserate with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and people of the state were the former chairman/CEO of FSB International Bank Plc, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen and the publisher of THISDAY Newspapers and owner of Arise Television, Mr Nduka Obaigbena, who is an associate of the late Magajin Gari.

Danbaba, a scion of the late Sardauna of Sokoto died on Saturday after a brief illness in Kaduna and was buried the same day in Sokoto.

During the condolence visit which took the visitors to the Government Lodge and the palace of the Sultan, Malami, who led the Aso Rock team, said, “this delegation is that of the federal government which the president directed to come and condole you and the people of Sokoto over the demise of one of your councillors and an illustrious son of the state, the Mayor of Sokoto.

“President Buhari mourns the passage of the mayor and is with you in spirit as you pray for the repose of his soul.”

In his remarks before the arrival of the President’s delegation, Governor Ganduje described the passage of the late Sokoto kingmaker as a great loss, not only to the people of Sokoto but also those of Kano.

“The death shook the people and government of Kano state because of the close relationship the late Magajin Garin had with the people and government of the state.”

Praying for the repose of the soul of the deceased, the Commander of Kano state Hisbah Corps, Sheikh Haruna Ibn Sina, extended condolence on behalf of the government of the state to the Sultan.

The visitors later extended condolences to the family of the late mayor at his family house in Sokoto metropolis.