The executive vice chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has dedicated his Zik Prize to the board, management and staff of the commission for their “collective and untiring commitment and efforts” in advancing the course of effective telecom’s regulation in the country.

While receiving the award in the professional leadership category at an elaborate and well-attended annual Zik Prize 2020 organised by Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre (PPRAC) in Lagos, Danbatta thanked the organizers for the honour, stating that the award was “a recognition for the entire commission.”

“It is gratifying that our modest efforts at the commission, especially since the coming on board of our leadership in 2015, are being recognized by the organisers of this prestigious award. I convey my profound gratitude to the organisers for counting me worthy of this award and we accept this gesture as a challenge to do more in digitally advancing our economy,” he said.

The award ceremony was attended by NCC’s board members, senior management and other staff of the commission aside other awardees in different categories as well as dignitaries from across the country.

Within a few years at the helm of affairs, Danbatta has embarked on many regulatory initiatives that have helped in transforming the NCC into a regulator of global acclaim through diligent implementation of the strategic 8-Point Agenda, which gave much-needed direction to the activities of the commission.

Other awardees at this year’s annual event include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, who won in public service category; President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, who won in the political leadership category; governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, his counterparts from Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and Oyo State, Engr. Oluseyi Makinde, who won in good governance category.

Others are the founder/group managing director, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Dr. Stella Okoli, who won in business leadership as well as the group managing director/chief executive officer of UBA Plc, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, who is a joint winner in the professional category with Danbatta.

A statement by the commission’s director of public affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said this year’s award marked the silver jubilee anniversary of the prestigious Zik Prize Award, which was instituted by some eminent Nigerians, including Professor Anya O. Anya, late General Domkat Bali (Rtd) in 1995 to memorialize and extol the legacies of the first president of Nigeria, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe.