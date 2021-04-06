ADVERTISEMENT

BY SIVOWAKU ABIODUN, Lagos

The executive vice chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and other prominent Nigerian governors and leaders have been penciled down as speakers at this year ‘Business Hallmark Periodic Townhall Meeting.’

The town hall meeting, which is schedule to hold in Abuja on May 25th, 2021, has its theme as: ‘Nigeria’s Infrastructural Revolution; Road to a new Future’, aimed at tackling Nigeria’s Infrastructural deficit.

Speaking at a press conference, the chairman, Business Hallmark public policy forum, Chief Mark Wabara, said: “we are organising a special townhall meeting to feature a select cast of outstanding performers, agents of the infrastructural transformation at federal, state and private sector levels.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari will be six years in office. Despite the global economic and environmental challenges, it seems to have laid a foundation for the nation’s industrial rebirth by its massive investments in key infrastructure”

He noted that his administration has executed and continues to support projects in critical sectors such as rail transportation, port Infrastructure, roads and bridges, housing, aviation, power and ICT across the six geopolitical zones of the country.