One of the frontrunners for the seat of Danbatta/ makoda Federal constituency under the PDP, Dr. Saleh Musa Sa’ad Wailare has promise the people of his constituency a much better representation if eventually elected, saying that the area really deserved to have enjoined more dividends of democracy unlike what is on the ground at the moment.

Wailare made the declaration during a stakeholders meeting held at the PDP zonal office in Dabbata, he said that his area of focus if elected is the human capital development by making sure youths are provide with vocational training so that they will defend on themselves, ‘’This is very important now that it evidently clear that government cannot provide employment for our teeming youths coming of tertiary institutions yearly.

He also stated that the ruling party (APC) in the state has performed poorly in many areas as such the only option left at the moment is PDP, which informed why many people are trooping enmas into the party.

He said if voted to the House of Representatives he will join the other 360 members in making sure only laws that have direct bearing to Nigerian well-being see the light of the day.

He therefore urged the electorate to shun all acts that will destabilize the fragile peace we are enjoying and hold fast to prayers for Allah to see us through these trying times in times of general insecurity the country is facing.

