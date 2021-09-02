Executive vice chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof Umar Dambatta, will launch a book on the socio-economic transformation of Nigeria through the broadband infrastructure.

A statement issued yesterday by the director of public affairs of the commission, Dr Ikechukwu Adinde, noted that the book, scheduled to be launched on September 7 in Abuja is a compendium of Danbatta’s landmark speeches and presentations since he emerged the NCC boss in 2015.

Other strategic projects to be unveiled by the commission alongside the compendium are the NCC’s new five-year Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025 and the commission’s new social media channel, the NCC’s Global Connect Podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Titled: “Catalysing Nigeria’s Socio-Economic Transformation through Broadband Infrastructure,” the book is a compilation of carefully-selected, seminal speeches and presentations of Prof. Danbatta.