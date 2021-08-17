Regardless of what the general notions about the various forms of dancing like twerking; popular dancer, Achimugu James a.k.a. Merrick, says it is a creative way of expressing one’s thoughts or feelings.

He believes art is amplified by freedom and every dancer has a right to express the body whichever way he feels.

In a chat with journalist, he said: “There is nothing ungodly in any way about twerking or doing the soapy dance moves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Firstly we have to understand what dancing means as a form of art.

Dancing is expressing oneself freely with body movements. Thereby making known how you feel in whatever way your deem fit.”

According to him, many talented dancers fail to cut deep in Nigeria’s entertainment industry to become stars because of their inability to remain consistent, focused and work hard to achieve recognition.

Recounting his journey so far, Merrick who is planning to establish a formal school that combines scholastic education with dancing arts, said he was roundly rejected by many dance instructors in the early days of his foray into the industry but kept on chasing his dreams until his breakthrough came in Abuja.

“There’s money in dancing. All you need is to understand what you’re doing and be strategically active. Believe in yourself and you will attract the right people. Above all, approaching professional dancing with a business mindset will also help any aspiring dancer to hit the limelight faster,” he added.