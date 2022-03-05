Last week I shared the tragic fate that befell Frank and Jeffrey. Today, I hope to draw the curtain on my focus on pedestrian safety. But before I continue ,let me fist inform you that the concern for pedestrian safety is receiving sustained boost globally from not just regional players such as the United Nations and World Health Organisation but strangely from players who hitherto would play on the touchline on such matters. This development is a pointer on the need for all of us to equally make pedestrian safety a priority whether as parents, road users and practitioners.

As you ponder on your role in titling the equation, recall that globally approximately 1.35 million people die through road traffic crashes. Available record indicates that over half of all road traffic deaths resulting from avoidable road traffic crashes are among vulnerable road users such as pedestrians which has been my focus since last week, cyclists, and motorcyclists. As a citizen

of our clime, know that ninety-three percent of these fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries such as ours. The irony is that countries within the low and middle income have approximately sixty percent of the world’s vehicles. For parents such

as my humble self, please be reminded again that road traffic injuries are the leading cause of death for children and young adults aged 5-29 years.

Now let me bring you up to speed on some happenings on pedestrian safety. The first is about Tesla Motors. Report indicates that Tesla Motors which is at the forefront of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy with electric cars, ‘’Tesla has recalled about 579,000 vehicles that have the novelty “Boombox” external music software feature (via Bloomberg). The company plans to remedy the issue by removing the Boombox function via an over-the-air software update’’

The recall according to information surfed, affects its major brands. They include all 2020–2022 Tesla Model S, X, and Y vehicles and also some 2017–2022 Tesla Model 3s. These models are equipped with ‘’the pedestrian warning system, which is an external speaker emitting artificial noises designed to alert pedestrians and cyclists of the passing vehicle. The “Boombox” feature in these cars can obscure this safety feature’’. Tesla action is therefore in tandem with the Law which requires all electric vehicles and hybrids to create artificial external noise that lets pedestrians hear them approaching.

In 2019, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ruled that manufacturers can create custom sounds and essentially be creative on how their electric vehicles sound while driving at low speeds.Tesla, which has released party-pleasing cowbell and holiday light show features, went the extra mile by adding goat bleats and DJ horns to let pedestrians and cyclists know of its presence.

Similarly, in the city of Cincinnati, officials are rolling up their sleeves to solidify pedestrian safety and look for quick and easy solutions to protect pedestrians.

The first step is to reduce driving by making public transit more appealing. The city of Boston just today made a number of their busiest transit lines free, “And they are combining that with the provision of bus only lanes to make sure that when you choose to take the bus, you are actually prioritized to ensure that you have a speedy trip to your destination.” The city is also adopting solutions like using red paint in crosswalks to make them more visible which is being implemented right away while work on long-term plans continue. The city is looking at intersections where there are problems?

It might interest you to know that in 2021, in Cincinnati, 305 people were hit by cars and seven died, including a 7-year-old child whose death shows how critical this is. The focus is to ensure no little girl is killed like that again as well as ensuring protection for all.