Dangote Group, through its various subsidiaries operating in every sector, has continued to use trade fairs to add value to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

It has been noted that Dangote’s contributions to Nigeria’s economy had been monumental and the impact had been felt in almost every sector of the country.

The Dangote Group is a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, founded by Aliko Dangote. It is the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent. The company was founded in 1981 as a trading enterprise, importing sugar, cement, rice, fisheries and other consumer goods for distribution in the Nigeria market. The group moved into manufacturing in the 1990s, now owns and operates over 18 subsidiaries, Dangote Cement, the largest cement production company in Africa, with the highest market capitalisation on the Nigeria Exchange (NGX), Dangote Sugar is another major subsidiary of Dangote, Dangote Flour Mills, NASCON Allied Industries, Dangote Refinery, among others.

As part of efforts to rev up commerce, industry and economic activities, Dangote Industries Limited last week sponsored the international trade fairs in Abeokuta and Enugu, the capitals of Ogun and Enugu states respectively.

The trade fair in Abeokuta was being organised by the Ogun Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture while Enugu Trade Fair is powered by Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture. Dangote Group also was the major sponsor of the recently concluded Kaduna Trade Fair.

Five companies from Africa’s foremost indigenous conglomerate, namely: Dangote Cement, Dangote Sugar, NASCON, Dangote Oil Refinery and Dangote Fertiliser were present at two fairs.

A statement from corporate communications Unit of Dangote Group, said trade fairs have become a veritable avenue for the subsidiaries to bond with their customers.

Officials from Dangote Fertiliser that was commissioned operated a special helpdesk for customers and farmers who want information on distribution and application of fertiliser.

NASCON offered its salt packs, seasonings, and stew mix to customers at the trade fair. The salt pack which is designed to endear the product to its teeming customers still comes in packs of 250g, 500g and 1kg. The design is to make the product more accessible and affordable for consumers and other end users.

Dangote Sugar Refinery brought to the fair all its products ranges, while Dangote Cement, were present at both fairs. Aside this, the statement said, customers wanting to be distributor of any of the products from Dangote Group subsidiaries were given the opportunity to be well informed by staff of the companies who are on hand putting the customers through on how to go about it.

At the Enugu fair, Dangote Industries put in place measures to open up new markets that will further translate to job creation and overall economic development in the South-East.

The regional sales director, South East zone, Dangote Cement, Dr. Abayomi Shittu, stated this during the Dangote Industries Limited Special Day at the 2022 Enugu International Trade Fair.

He highlighted the importance of the Trade Fair saying, “Enugu 2022 Trade is woven around the caption, ‘Promoting new technologies, business ideas and strategies for rapid economic growth and development in Nigeria’ which is apt for us given our consistence in innovation and creation of value across Africa.”

He stated that, “this informed our belief that participating in this Trade Fair helps us connect to our customers who may not have the opportunity to visit our offices.

“Our expectation therefore is that through this Trade Fair we will be able to further expand awareness for our innovative products, generate sales, get prospective buyers, improve the image of our brands and open up new markets that will further translate in job creation and overall economic development in the South East axis of the country.

“You will recall that early this year Dangote emerged as Africa’s Best Brand in a competitive selection process by Brand Africa 100. The Africa’s Best Brand Award was in recognition of our customer-friendly products. The recognition has gingered us to do more. We have won the most valuable brand award in Nigeria for the fifth consecutive year.

“Our hallmark is high quality products because of our presence in Nigeria and the global market. Our interest is beyond profit making, but supporting government in job creation, reducing poverty, and engaging in unprecedented philanthropy. In achieving these, we respect the laws of the land where we operate. With all sense of humility, we can say therefore that outside government, the Dangote Group is the biggest employer of labour in Nigeria.”

He added that “the revolutionary impact of our brand will further be seen with the completion of the 650,000-bpd oil refinery. Our three million tonnes of urea fertiliser was commissioned by the President Mohammadu Buhari. We expect that adequate supply of fertiliser from the company will lead to agricultural revolution in the nation.”

Shuttu noted that president/chief executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote is passionate about promoting the activities of Chambers of Commerce and Industries across the nation, saying “He is interested in activities of all the major Chambers of Commerce & Industries in Nigeria, hence our participation in trade fairs organized by Enugu, Abuja, Ogun, Kaduna, and Kano Chambers of Commerce & Industries.

“Our participation at all major trade fairs across the country is a means of demonstrating our belief that Chambers of Commerce and Industry occupy a unique position in driving economic development through their activities,” he said.

The president of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Barrister Jasper Nduagwuike commended Dangote industries for being part of the sponsorship of the Trade Fair and for being steadfast in improving the economy of the country.

“Companies like Dangote Industries are changing the narratives. The statement that Dangote Industries make in the economic affairs of the country is loud and so should it be. As manufacturers of household items and even fertilizers and other products including cement and even refineries this company cannot be ignored anywhere.

“You can therefore understand the zeal of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to continue our partnership with this great company. We identify with their spirit of excellence. We identify with their commitment to innovation. We identify with their pursuit for this vision.

“I wish to state clearly that ECCIMA expects other companies to emulate Dangote Industries because that is the only way you can change the cause of this economy. I challenge SMEs to understand that Dangote Industries was once an SMEs but with hard work, resilience and determination. It is today a conglomerate, you too can be like them,” Nduagwuike said.