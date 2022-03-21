For the full year ended December 31, 3021, the management of Dangote Sugar revealed that the group’s production volume increased by 9.2 per cent to 811,962 tonnes in contrast to 743,858 tonnes, in the corresponding period of 2020.

This volume was said to be achieved on the strength of improved operational efficiency despite the adverse impact of the perennial Apapa traffic gridlock situation.

Sugar, a commodity that has received increased attention in recent years, provides an avenue for Nigeria to improve its diversification strategy. According to a study, Nigeria’s sugar output barely accounts for seven per cent of its demand. Grown in states such as Katsina, Taraba, Kano, and Adamawa, sugarcane fetches Nigeria a miserly $24.88 million in revenue and the demand gap is approximately 900,000 metric tons. This has resulted in an annual sugar import bill of approximately $100 million, the largest import bill for the commodity in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Nigerian Sugar Master Plan of 2012 is the starting point for backward integration in the sector. The plan’s objective was to boost domestic production of sugar to attain self-sufficiency and to contribute to the production of ethanol and the generation of electricity.

The company however recorded a gross profit of N50.21 billion and profit after taxation of N22.05 billion. The reported group’s revenue of N276.50 billion for the full year, represents an increase of 28.8 per cent over N214.30 billion recorded in the year 2020. The company also recorded increase in Group sales volume, which rose by 5.7 per cent to 773,341 tonnes compared to 731,701 tonnes in 2020.

On the performance, analysts at Cordros Securities Limited said that “Dangote Sugar’s bottom-line performance reflects the challenges faced by the business during the period including FX constraints, inflationary pressures, commodity price hikes (international sugar prices) and structural inefficiencies, particularly at the Apapa ports. Nonetheless, we like that the company sustained its double-digit topline growth trajectory for the tenth consecutive quarter.”

Group managing director, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Ravindra Singhvi said “Our impressive performance in the year demonstrates our resilience in the face of prevalent challenges, which rightly reflected in strong topline growth shown in the financial results. During the year under review, we concluded integration of our new 50kg packaging for the fortified and non-fortified sugar bags in the market. This refreshed our brand personality and led to a deeper connection to the Dangote Sugar brand among our valued customers and consumers, whilst sustaining our market presence and leadership with the product quality.”

“We also continued our Sustainability journey with the inclusion of United Nations Goal 13 to the Dangote Sugar Strategic Priority SGDs 2, 4, 6, 8 and 12 to ensure we contribute and make meaningful impact to the society. Our Supply Chain Management process is being certified to ISO 40200 (Sustainable Procurement), and Bonsucro Certification is in view,” he added.

Dangote Sugar Refinery has continued to enhance Out-growers Management at the Sugar Backward Integration sites. The aim is to support the economic growth of the immediate communities where the refinery operates with about 5,000 out-growers when the projects have fully taken off. The key focus is achievement of the Dangote Sugar Backward Integration Projects targets and put Nigeria on the path of sugar self-sufficiency and on the world sugar map.

The sugar refinery places top priority on the Health and Safety of staff and partners remains a top priority with Apapa Refinery and Backward Integration Operations in Numan, Adamawa State and Tunga, Nasarawa State operating in compliance with stipulated health and safety protocols.

Dangote Sugar Refinery is Nigeria’s largest producer of household and commercial sugar with 1.44M MT refining capacity at the same location, refines raw sugar imported from Brazil to white, Vitamin A fortified refined granulated white sugar suitable for household and industrial uses.

Its Backward Integration goal is to become a global force in sugar production, by producing 1.5M MT/PA of refined sugar from locally grown sugar cane for the domestic and export markets.

To achieve this, Dangote Sugar Refinery acquired DSR Numan Operations (Savannah Sugar Company Limited), located in Numan, Adamawa State in December 2012, and embarked on the ongoing rehabilitation of its facilities and expansion of its 32,000 hectares’ sugarcane estate.

In September 2020, the scheme of merger between DSR and Savannah Sugar Company Limited was completed which gave birth to a bigger and stronger business with considerable opportunity for growth and delivery of superior benefits to all stakeholders. The expansion of the Numan sugar estate is still ongoing as well as the development of the greenfield site acquired at Tunga, Nasarawa State for the achievement of DSR’s sugar for Nigeria development master plan.

In order to support the federal government’s Backward Integration Programme (BIP), chairman of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Aliko Dangote recently said that the National Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) when executed as designed could fetch the nation foreign exchange in excess of $700 million yearly from the Backward Integration component of the plan.

Dangote however warned that the BIP scheme must be protected to insulate the Nigerian economy to be able to achieve the twin objectives of local manufacturing and job creation.

Dangote Sugar Refinery, which began its Backward Integration Programme (BIP) with a 10-year sugar development plan, to produce 1.5 million MT per annum of sugar from locally grown sugarcane.

According to Dangote, if the national sugar master plan is followed strictly and the players all follow the rules, the country will be better for it as Nigeria will save between $600 million and $700 million annually as forex.

Dangote noted the Dangote Group is scaling up its social intervention in communities hosting its companies across the country, saying efforts were being made to impact positively on the host communities saying his companies had expended billions of naira in states where these investments are located.

Dangote explained that the Corporate Social Responsibility projects undertaken by his companies were in addition to efforts by his Foundation, Aliko Dangote Foundation, which is presently giving out micro grants to vulnerable women in all the 774 local governments across the country.