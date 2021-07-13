Dangote Cement Plc has acquired over 2,000 trucks for distribution service in a bid to address challenges related to t cement distribution across the country.

With an investment of $150 million, the company took delivery of trucks, trailers, bulk tankers, tippers, cargo trucks and bulk cement tankers. These assets, it said, would meet the expected increase in demand for transportation of cement to every part of the country and create employment for over 4,000 people in Nigeria.

Besides, Dangote Fertiliser, which recently made its entry into the market, has already taken delivery of 500 trucks from Dangote Sinotruk West Africa Limited (joint venture between Dangote Industries Limited and Sinotruk China) for the distribution of Urea to different states in Nigeria.

The newly acquired trucks are expected to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of Dangote Cement Logistics network of distribution nationwide, as the company plans to commission its new cement plant in Okpella, Edo State soon.

Group executive director, Logistics and Distribution, Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Abdu Dantata said: “We have acquired the new trucks in line with our new expansion capacity in Obajana, Ibese, Gboko and the new cement plant at Okpella.

He added that, “the establishment of our clinker export terminals at Apapa and Onne ports led to the purchase of heavy duty tippers for haulage of clinker from the plants to the terminals.

These trucks would improve customers’ demand, improve on job creation in the country as well as promote the economic development of Nigeria.”

According to him, the collaboration involves recertification of drivers, pre-trip and post-trip inspection and drug test, real time tracking of vehicles, root cause analysis, convoy movement, checkpoint policy and sanctions, among others.

The locally assembled Sinotruk Howo trucks came in as semi-knocked-down kits (SKD), which were effectively assembled and commissioned for operations.

Dantata, who coordinates the group’s logistic and transport function, assured that the Dangote Sinotruk would continue the importation of semi-knocked-down kits into the assembling plant to support customers’ demand and improve on job creation in the country.