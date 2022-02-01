Dangote Cement Plc, Gboko Plant has awarded N10 million scholarship to over 2500 indigent students of Yion clan in Gboko local government area of Benue State to study in various tertiary institutions of their choice in Nigeria.

The acting plant director, Engr Mususammy Muragan who disclosed this during the 2022 scholarship award in Gboko explained that in the last 10 years the company has spent about N100 million as scholarship to indigent students of their host community as part of the company’s corporate social responsibility.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the scholarship award is to assist the children of the host community in their educational pursuit.

Muragan explained that the N10million scholarship is an annual scheme of the Gboko plant which has been on for over 10 years.

He said, “Apart from this scholarship, the plant management through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives has also provided access roads, electricity, water, food palliatives as well as construction of classroom blocks among other things.”

In their remarks, the president, Yion Development Association, Orver Tongue; president of the Yion Clan, Kelvin Akaa; and the Mue Ter Yion Engr Joseph Ikpa all commended the management of Dangote Cement plant Gboko for its kind gesture, adding that it will go a long way in addressing their educational challenges.

While assuring the management of the prudent allocation of the money to the beneficiaries, they also appealed to the management to at least consider increasing the money to N30million to accommodate more beneficiaries.

On his part the council chairman, Gboko LGA, James Kachina also appreciated the management of Dangote Plant for ensuring that children of its host community are educated and called for its sustenance.