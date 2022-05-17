Africa’s largest Cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement Plc has emerged the Best Performing Stock of the Year 2021 by the Nigeria Exchange Group (NGX).

Dangote Cement prides as the most capitalised company on the Nigeria Exchange Limited was named the best stock ahead of BUA Cement Plc and CAP Plc, during the 2022 Nigerian Investor Value Award (NIVA) organised by the Businessday in collaboration with the NGX.

The coveted award meant for two classes of companies namely, the listed companies segment and the next bull segment with Dangote Cement leading the pack in the listed companies best performing stock, in the Industrial goods category having been adjudged to have recorded stellar performance in creating value on the Nigeria Stock Exchange on the basis of criteria such as share price, dividend payments, sustainability, brand value, market leadership and business strategy against its peers during the period under review.

Investors who patronise the stock market in order to get regular dividend payment annually has Dangote Cement Plc among stocks in their baskets. The cement firm, which is one of the highest capitalised stock on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited has remained consistent in payment of dividend and share price appreciation. This has endeared the stock to many investors.

The chief executive officer, Nigeria Exchange Limited, Mr. Temi Popoola, who was represented by the Divisional head, Capital Market, Mr. Jude Emeka said the award by the Businessday Media Limited underlined Nigeria Exchange Group’s goal of promoting actionable and effective multi-stakeholder dialogue on issues central to a well-functioning finicial system.

While acknowledging that the winner organisations are worthy and truly deserving the honour, he clarified that the winners were selected from among companies that are active and the investors have expressed strong demand to own their shares.

“As a responsible entity, known for aligning with best global practices, we recognise the importance of corporate governance and effective board leadership in driving sustainability on the business front. That is why we choose to not only recognise listed companies who are blazing the trail in investors relations but those also contributing to building a sustainable socio-economic standard in governance, regulation and compliance, he said.

The Nigeria Exchange boss said the leveraging of investments in business innovation and its diversified range of products and services coupled with robust engagement, we re well on our way to achieving our aspiration to be Africa’s preferred exchange hub especially given the number of advances that have been implemented recently including the launch of the NGX Exchange Traded Derivates Market which saw the listing of two Equity Index Futures Contracts, NGX30 Index Futures and the NGX Pension Index Futures.

He assured that the NGX remained resolute in its commitment to the provision of a scalable and enterprising platform for issuers and investors to meet their financial objectives irrespective of the prevailing conditions.

Popoola said “We will continue to consolidate on the advances by focusing on key initiatives aimed at creating growing the capital market for the benefit of all key stakeholders.”

The publisher, Businessday, Mr Frank Aigbogun said the NIVA formerly known as the Top 25 CEOs Award recognises leaders of private and public companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value for their shareholders through strategic priorities, operation efficiency, organisational values and marketing engagement activities.

He explained that COVID-19 was what most companies, including Nigerian businesses never envisaged but the reality today is that Russian-Ukraine crisis has again emphasised the urgent need for backward integration and value addition to the nation’s primary produce.

Aigbogun expressed happiness that the Nigeria capital market has remained strong in the mix of the global realignment that is going on consequent upon the Ukrainian crisis.

The Group financial controller, Dangote Cement Plc, Mr. Obu Oliver who received the award thanked the organisers for the award and assured that the companies would not rest on its oars in sustaining the strategies that make the stock the best performing.

Recently, GMD/chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, said that “Dangote Cement is constantly exploring ways of creating value for its shareholders. In addition to our consistent dividend, we have also been pursuing several options such as the share buyback programme to return cash to our shareholders. Our strategy is to make the company more attractive to investors in the near-term and for future long-term growth.”

Dangote Cement has achieved excellent financial performance and growth over the last decade. Its volumes have grown by a compound annual rate of 13 per cent over the last decade, while its EBITDA has increased by a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent over the same period. The Company continue to prioritise distributing high returns through dividends. Dangote Cement has paid over N1.3 trillion to shareholders over the past 10 years.

Dangote Cement is Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading cement producer, with a combined capacity of 51.55Mta across the continent (35.25Mta in Nigeria). It operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement. Through its investments, the Company has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement, serving neighbouring countries.