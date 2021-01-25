By OLUSHOLA BELLO |

Global Credit Ratings (GCR) has rated Africa’s largest cement producer, Dangote Cement Plc high for its financial strength and corporate outlook.

Dangote Cement Plc has bagged AA+(NG) and A1+(NG) ratings from Global Credit Ratings (GCR). GCR, in its notice, affirmed the long-term and short-term national scale issuer ratings of AA+ (NG) and A1+(NG) respectively, assigned to Dangote Cement Plc, as well as with the outlook accorded as Stable. In addition, the cement firm’s N100bn Series 1 Fixed Rate Bond has been assigned AA+.

This rating signifies that Dangote Cement’s credit profile and liquidity is very strong, with low risk of default. The rating accorded to Dangote Cement is an investment grade rating, signifying that it is an attractive investment vehicle.

Dangote Cement from its onset in its sector and on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) since 2010 when it became the market’s most capitalised equity upon listing its shares, demonstrating high quality corporate governance, especially, in the area of consistently keeping to its post-listing requirement. This has helped the investing public to plan their investment while the company continues to create value for shareholders by way of dividend payment and capital appreciation. To achieve this, the company has continued an ambitious expansion across the African continent and the process supporting its growth and development today for increased sales revenue and sustained profit in the future.

The continued investment across the continent is fast turning it into Africa’s cement manufacturing hub, especially with capacity expansion and widening of its distribution network across the continent and beyond to support its growing revenue, equally impacting on the profitability ratios on quarterly and yearly basis. This is regardless of its huge operating cost and challenges in the economies of African countries as a result of the fall in commodity prices, particularly crude oil in 2016 before the rebound that is now inspiring hope again to the region, despite security challenges in some of these countries.

Stock market analysts noted that, “the company’s influence on the stock market is noticeable, especially being the most capitalised stock, a position it continues to retain with its huge revenue and profit continues to be acknowledged by the market. It has gained the interest of traders and institutional investors who use the stock to manage risk in their portfolio. It is also generally known that the stock continues to swing the market along its trending pattern.”

According to them, Dangote Cement forex earnings from its operation in 25 countries across Africa will further strengthen its earnings and balance sheet over the coming years.

Looking at the company’s financials over the past five years, its continued investment in capacity building to meet the growing cement demand for development of infrastructure has further helped to turn Nigerian into an exporter of clement. Today, its deep penetration into the African continental market has helped the company to significantly boost revenue as a result of the increase in metric tons produced per annum. The company’s good corporate governance remains the driver, helping it to sustain performance that creates value for shareholders thereby supporting the share price. In the process, investors are better able to forecast with improved measure of accuracy for enhanced returns on their investment.

Speaking on the rating, chief executive officer, Michel Puchercos said, “Dangote Cement has shown great resilience in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a challenging environment. The group continues to report strong cash generation while maintaining strong financial discipline. As Africa’s leading cement producer, we are committed to maximising shareholder value creation.”

It should be recalled that Dangote Cement in 2020 announced the successful issuance of N100 billion Series one Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds due April 2025 under the Company’s N300 billion Bond Programme. The transaction was 1.5 times oversubscribed and represents Dangote Cement’s debut bond issuance in the debt capital markets.

Book building with respect to the issuance commenced on 3 April 2020 following approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission and closed on April 15, 2020 at a coupon rate of 12.50 percent.

Despite market headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the transaction was extremely well received and attracted significant demand from a wide range of high-quality investors including domestic pension funds, asset managers, insurance companies, banks and international fund managers. The total order book amounted to N155 billion.

The transaction represents the largest corporate bond issuance in Nigeria’s debt capital markets (as at time of issue), reflecting Dangote Cement’s strong credit quality as well as the resilience of the Nigerian debt capital market despite current global challenges.

The transaction enabled the company to lower its average cost of debt and extend the average maturity of its debt. Dangote Cement intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance existing short-term debt previously applied towards cement expansion projects, working capital and general corporate purposes.

GCR, a founder member of Europe based ARC Ratings, is licensed as a rating agency in a number of markets, including Kenya with the Capital Markets Authority, Nigeria with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Zimbabwe with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe and Mauritius with the Financial Services Commission. GCR has since established itself as the leading rating agency in Africa, accounting for the majority of all ratings accorded on the African continent.

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 48.6Mta capacity across Africa. A fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer, it has a production capacity of 32.25Mta in its home market, Nigeria. The Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; the Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta and Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta. Through the Company recent investments, Dangote Cement has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement serving neighbouring countries.

In addition, it has operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).