Dangote Cement Plc market capitalisation rose to N4.855 trillion in three weeks following its share buy-back programme.

The company’s capitalisation on the Nigerian Exchange Limited gained N476 billion from N4.379 trillion it commenced trading with for the year 2022 to N4.855 trillion as at the close of business on January 21, 2022.

Meanwhile, the share price rose from N257.00 per share on January 4, 2022 to close at N284.90 per share on January 21, 2022.

The company being the most capitalised stock on NGX controls 19.61 per cent of the total NGX market capitalisation (N24.761 trillion) as at January 21, 2022. It has been noted that Dangote’s wealth is on course to see greater boost later in 2022 when his $19 billion petroleum refinery project is expected to be delivered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aliko Dangote recorded a boost of as much as $1.3 billion in his fortune in the year to January 21, a period that was a blessing to investment for shareholders of his cement firm, Dangote Cement Plc

At $20.4 billion, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index at the weekend, the wealth of Africa’s richest man now approaches the value of the economy of the entire nation of Senegal, which the World Bank estimates to have a gross domestic product of $24.9 billion.

Dangote owes the latest rise in its fortune to the execution of the second tranche of the share buyback of his cement firm this week, which investors are betting will lift the valuation of the company further.

The mogul, Bloomberg reported, is among the 35 billionaires of the top 100 in the world that recorded an increase in their wealth in January. The most phenomenal advance was the jump by $13 billion to $89.5 billion in the riches of India’s most affluent man, Gautam Adani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dangote’s wealth is on course to see a much greater boost later in 2022 when his $19 billion petroleum refinery project is expected to be delivered. The 650,000 barrels per day capacity refinery is said to be the largest single-train refinery in the world and is located on a vast expanse of land, about six times the size of Victoria Island.

The refinery is expected to wean Nigeria off its almost absolute dependence on imported fuel and transform it into a net exporter, helping the government to conserve scarce forex.

Dangote Cement Plc carried out its second tranche of the share buyback programme on January 19 and 20, 2022 as the management repurchased 170.003 million shares from shareholders.

Share buyback, or share repurchase, is when a company buys back its own shares from investors or shareholders. It can be seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

This comes after the company’s shareholders approved the move at the annual general meeting held in May 2021.

The second tranche of the programme entailed up to 170.003 million fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, representing one per cent of the currently issued shares, less treasury shares repurchased.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company stated that the purchase of the shares will take place in the open market over the duration of the programme and will be subject to prevailing market conditions and under the current daily trading rules of the NGX.

Dangote also said the shares being repurchased by the Company under the Share Buy-Back Programme will be held as treasury shares and may subsequently be cancelled, saying that execution of this Tranche II is not expected to have any material impact on the company’s financial position.

On December 31, 2020, Dangote Cement had completed the first tranche of its share buyback programme, repurchasing shares worth N40.20 million at N243 per share, at a total value of N9.8 billion. The Company has a total value of N17.041 billion fully paid-up ordinary shares of 50 kobo each.

Reasons for Dangote Cement buying back shares are to increase long term shareholder value. Considering the review of the company’s share price and prevailing equity market conditions, the board of Dangote Cement believed that at the current market valuation values, the initiative is considered as one of the appropriate capital allocation decisions to improve long term shareholder value.

Also, the exercise is expected to support the cement manufacturer’s continuous capital structure and balance sheet optimisation process. This means that repurchasing shares while improving financing and balance sheets efficiency is expected to reduce the cost of capital and enhance investors’ value.