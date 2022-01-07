Rising issuance of Commercial Papers (CPs) in Debt Capital Market (DCM) has provided companies with the opportunity to raise capital to meet short-term funding obligations cheaply, in comparison to an overdraft or revolving credit facility.

Dangote Cement Plc has helped in deepening debt market, raised N190.99 billion through CP and bond instrument and listed on FMDQ Securities Exchange in 2021. In December, 2021, Dangote Cement listed N15.20 billion Series one, N7.96 billion Series two and N17.84 billion Series three Commercial Papers under its N150.00 billion CP Issuance Programme on FMDQ.

Debt market is investments in debt securities typically involve less risk than equity investments and offer a lower potential return on investment. Debt investments by nature fluctuate less in price than stocks. Even if a company is liquidated, bondholders are the first to be paid. Bonds are the most common form of debt investment, Commercial Papers, among others.

While, Commercial Papers are unsecured short-term debt instruments issued by corporates to get funds from the public to meet short-term debt obligations such as working capital needs. CPs are similar to Treasury bills (T-Bills) because they are issued at discount rates, which may be paid upfront or capitalised. It is usually issued for maturities between 15 days to 270 days maximum tenor, including rollover, from the date of issue.

In August, 2021, FMDQ Exchange approved the listing of the Dangote Cement N3.64 billion Series one (Tranche A), N10.45 billion Series one (Tranche B) and N35.91 billion Series one (Tranche C) Fixed Rate Bonds under its N300.00 billion Multi-Instrument Issuance Programme on its platform, while in June, 20211, the Exchange approved the quotation of the Dangote Cement N34.00 billion Series 15 and N66.00 billion Series 16 Commercial Paper (CP) notes under its N150.00 billion Domestic CP Issuance Programme on the Exchange’s platform.

The proceeds from the Dangote Cement Series one to three CPs, which were sponsored on the Exchange by Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, a Registration Member (Quotation) of FMDQ Exchange will be used to support the company’s short-term working capital and funding requirements.

FMDQ Exchange stated that, “with the growing interest of corporate entities in the commercial paper market to finance short-term funding and liquidity requirements through the DCM, the Exchange remains unrelenting in its provision of integrated services to stakeholders, spearheading initiatives to boost secondary market liquidity and facilitating effective price formation, among other activities via its platform.”

It added that, “despite the economic headwinds associated with the transition of businesses into the ‘new normal’ in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dangote Cement CP issuance and subsequent quotations on FMDQ Exchange. remarkably, the largest CP issuance by a non-financial institution in Nigeria is another testament of the efficient listings and quotations service offered by FMDQ Exchange as well as the Exchange’s continued efforts to position the Nigerian capital market to support corporates and businesses seeking to raise capital to finance their funding needs.”

It further said: “the Exchange shall continue to support institutional growth and stimulate continuous development of the economy at large, through the promotion and provision of a world-class quotations service. By quoting these CPs on the Exchange, Dangote Cement is availed unique benefits which include, but are not limited to, enhanced investor confidence, transparent/relevant information disclosure on the issue, effective price formation and global visibility.”

Speaking on the successful bond issuance, group managing director, Dangote Cement, Mr. Michel Puchercos stated that, “this bond issuance allows us move a step further in achieving our expansion objectives and will be deployed to projects instrumental in supporting our export strategy while improving our cost competitiveness. We thank the investor community for their continued support in the management of Dangote Cement and their successful participation in the bond issuance.”

The sponsor of the Bond and a Registration Member (Listings) of FMDQ Exchange, Absa Capital Markets Nigeria Limited, through its chief executive officer, Mr. Sadiq Abu, stated that, “we are very pleased to have acted as Lead Issuing House on the transaction. The success of the issuance and positive investor response amidst market uncertainty is indicative of Dangote Cement’s strong credit profile and market positioning. We thank the Board and Management of Dangote Cement for the opportunity to continue to support the Company in its fund-raising efforts.”

At the company’s annual general meeting, the chairman, Aliko Dangote said: “the board is considering all strategic and financial options for the Company. We strive to improve in all areas of our organisation and we will continue to improve our efforts in sustainability by applying ‘The Dangote Way’ to the seven Sustainability Pillars of our business culture and operations.

“You will recall that only a few years ago, Nigeria was one of the world’s largest importers of cement. Dangote Cement has transformed into an exporter of this basic but vital commodity.

“In 2021, we are focused on increasing capacity in the Nigerian market and building grinding plants across West and Central Africa to be fed clinker from Nigeria. We welcome The Africa Free Trade Agreement which supports our export strategy and long-term growth in Africa.

“Dangote Cement is well positioned to capture demand driven by the economic recovery in 2021, as the region recovers from the impact of the pandemic and all our countries of operation return to growth.”

Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with nearly 46Mta capacity across Africa. It is a fully integrated quarry-to-customer producer, with a production capacity of 29.25Mta in its home market, Nigeria. Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 13.25Mta of capacity across four lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta and Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta.

In addition, Dangote Cement has operations in Cameroon (1.5Mta clinker grinding), Congo (1.5Mta), Ghana (1.5Mta import), Ethiopia (2.5Mta), Senegal (1.5Mta), Sierra Leone (0.5Mta import), South Africa (2.8Mta), Tanzania (3.0Mta), Zambia (1.5Mta).