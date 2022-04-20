Dangote Cement Plc has deepened the bond market with its Series 2 Bond offer of up to N50 billion Tranche A, B and C; 5, 7 and 10-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds, under its N300 billion Debt Issuance Programme.

A notification by the company to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited and signed by the deputy company secretary, Edward Imoedemhe said: “it has obtained approval from its board of directors to access the Capital Markets for medium to long-term debt funding.

“The company had submitted an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the bonds, and relevant approvals have now been received. The bonds will be issued imminently, subject to favourable market conditions.

The Company’s management has disclosed that the proceeds of the bonds will be applied towards funding expansion projects, refinance existing short-term debt and for general corporate purposes.”

Issuing bonds is one way for companies to raise money. A bond functions as a loan between an investor and a corporation. The investor agrees to give the corporation a certain amount of money for a specific period of time. In exchange, the investor receives periodic interest payments. When the bond reaches its maturity date, the company repays the investor.

In 2020, Dangote Cement, through its Board of Directors, announced a campaign to raise debt valued at N300 billion under its Shelf Registration Programme, the first phase of its Series one bonds. While, in 2021, the Company successful issued and raised N50 billion Series one fixed rate senior unsecured bonds under its N300 billion multi-instrument issuance programme.

On the use of the proceed, the company said it is currently constructing a three million-ton per annum plant in Okpella, Edo State, Nigeria, to boost its production capacity and meet local and regional demand for high quality affordable cement.

A 30MW Thermal Power Plant is also under construction in the company’s Gboko plant in Benue State, to improve its cost competitiveness. In addition, several investments are associated with the deployment of assets enabling the usage in Ibese plant and Obajana plant of Alternative Fuels. These projects are currently being funded by a combination of internally generated cash, short-term borrowings and supplies credit/deferred payment arrangements.

A portion of the proceeds from the Issue will be used to support further capital expenditure in relation to these projects, whilst refinancing previously incurred associated short-term debt and maturing deferred payments.

The company financial performance in 2021 revealed the company’s profit was driven by a significant rise in the domestic and export sales in Nigeria, and its Pan Africa segment. Both segments delivered a revenue of N1.38 trillion in the full-year period compared to N1.03 trillion same period last year.

Details of the result showed that Dangote Cement’s group revenue rose by 34 per cent from N1.034 trillion in the corresponding period of 2020, to N1.384 trillion, with the Nigerian operations accounting for the lion’s share of N993.399 billion, from N719.945 billion; while the pan African business stood at N397.329 billion from N318.681 billion.

The production cost of sales increased from N437.97 billion to N551.019 billion, while the gross profit stood at N832.618 billion, compared to the previous N596.226 billion. Administrative expenses rose to N64.349 billion from N60.339 billion, while profit from operating activities soared from N386.734 billion to N582.491 billion.

Profit before tax climbed to N538.366 billion from N373.31 billion; even as income tax expense increased by N76.685 billion, or 78.85 per cent. Net profit from Nigeria stood at N439.16 billion from N370.317 billion; The net profit, therefore, amounted to Earnings Per Share of N21.24, compared to N16.14, out of which the directors have recommended a N20 dividend per share, up by 25 per cent from the prior year’s N16.14 per share.

Speaking on Dangote Cement performance, Coronation said: “Infrastructure deficit and low cement consumption per capita supports growth. We continue to see potential growth opportunities in the cement market of which Dangote Cement has positioned itself as a market leader accounting for about 60 per cent of the industry in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

“These growth opportunities for Dangote stem from rapid demand growth in the domestic market of Nigeria as well as its Pan-African markets has housing infrastructure, commercial construction, and government projects including major highways, roads, and railways. gain traction.”

GMD/chief executive officer of Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, said, the company started 2021 on a positive note and recorded increases in revenue and profitability.

According to him, “we took the strategic decision to pause our clinker exports to ensure we meet the rapid volume growth in the Nigerian domestic market. We are improving the output of our existing and new assets and aim to recommence clinker exports in the second quarter.”

Puchercos stated that,“Dangote Cement is constantly exploring ways of creating value for its shareholders. In addition to our consistent dividend, we have also been pursuing several options such as the share buyback programme to return cash to our shareholders. Our strategy is to make the company more attractive to investors in the near-term and for future long-term growth.”

Dangote Cement has achieved excellent financial performance and growth over the last decade. Its volumes have grown by a compound annual rate of 13 per cent over the last decade, while its EBITDA has increased by a compound annual growth rate of 15 per cent over the same period. The Company continue to prioritise distributing high returns through dividends. Dangote Cement has paid over N1.3 trillion to shareholders over the past 10 years.

Dangote Cement is Sub-Saharan Africa’s leading cement producer, with a combined capacity of 51.55Mta across the continent (35.25Mta in Nigeria). It operates a fully integrated “quarry-to-customer” business with activities covering manufacturing, sales and distribution of cement. Through its investments, the Company has eliminated Nigeria’s dependence on imported cement and has transformed the nation into an exporter of cement, serving neighbouring countries.